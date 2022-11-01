'I'm a beauty editor who just flew to Paris. Here are the 5 exact products I used on the plane.'

BONJOUR! Did you miss me? (Just nod). I've been slinking around Paris for the past couple of weeks and YES, I perused more French pharmacies than museums - and YES I accidentally left $150 worth of new skincare products in my hotel room. HA HA HA. I'm fine. (I'm not).

Anyway, it was a very lengthy flight from Australia to France. And while I usually wouldn't give a toot about rolling off a flight looking like a thumb, I was attending a Top Secret beauty event (I'll share more with you soon!) so wanted - nay, needed - my skin to look its best, glowy, plump self.

And while slapping on some hydration mid-flight sounds easy - the truth is that nothing ever seems to be enough to keep my skin not looking like bark. It can often end up irritated, parched and flaky.

Watch: Here's me (in the dark of night) putting everything on my face! Post continues below.