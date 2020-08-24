We asked the Mamamia community what the best show is on Stan. Here's what you told us.

Well folks, we've hit that stage of isolation.

Our bread baking days are behind us, we've tried the whole tie-dye thing (and failed), and by now we've watched (and re-watched) all our favourite TV shows.

Thankfully, in the age streaming services, there are endless TV show options to keep us entertained over the next few weeks (or possibly longer if you pace yourself this time). ﻿

Video via Stan.

So to help you figure out what to spend your weekends binge-watching next, we asked the Mamamia community to share their favourite TV shows to on Stan. And the suggestions came flooding in.

From juicy drama series to light-hearted comedies, here's your pre-approved list of the best shows to watch on Stan.

Behold.

Love Life

Image: Stan."It’s the most accurate representation of dating and relationships I've ever seen." - Emily.