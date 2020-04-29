You may have noticed by now that tie-dye is well and truly back in fashion.

Before isolation, the trend was already being worn by stylish celebrities (think Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid) and popping up on international runways, but now that we’re all at home and trying out DIY activities, tie-dye is absolutely everywhere. Even Victoria Beckham recently gave it a go in the yard with her kids.

WATCH: Mamamia reviews non family friendly fashion. Post continues below.



I spent ages considering whether to buy an overpriced tie-dyed hoodie, then changed my mind and thought – why not try it myself instead? I can choose the colours and it’ll be heaps cheaper.

Thankfully for me, New York-based influencer Danielle Bernstein, who I’ve been following for years, decide to give it a crack too and document the entire thing on her stories.