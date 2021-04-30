From Stan's Bump to Wakefield: The best new Australian TV shows to watch this weekend.

2021 has already been a brilliant year for Australian TV.

A brand new slate of Aussie TV shows have already landed on our TV networks and streaming services, exploring a bunch of topics from unexpected teen pregnancies, to mental health, to angry celebrity chefs and cancel culture.

With so many streaming options to choose from, it can sometimes be hard to find the shows that are worth losing the better part of the weekend to. So, to help you out, we've rounded up the best new Australian TV shows of 2021 so far.

Here are 5 of the best new Australian series to watch this weekend:

Wakefield, ABC iview

Image: ABC iView.

Wakefield could best be described as a slow burning psychological thriller and a study of the human condition.

Set in NSW's scenic Blue Mountains, the eight-part series follows the staff and patients of Ward C.

The series was created by Kristen Dunphy (The Secret Daughter), who is also the showrunner alongside Sam Meikle. It was directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker) and Kim Mordaunt.

The series centres around Nikhil Katira (British actor Rudi Dharmalingam, who does a brilliant Aussie accent btw) a psychiatric nurse working at the facility. Shortly after the series begins, Nik applies for the role of Nursing Unit Manager, putting him on the radar of the current acting NUM Linda (Mandy McElhinney).

This further complicates Nik's working life, which is already complicated as he works alongside his ex, Ward C's lead psychiatrist, Dr Kareena Wells (Geraldine Hakewill).

Nik has a light touch with his patients, seeming to get through to them even when they're at their most vulnerable.