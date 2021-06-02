10 more murder mysteries to watch after you've finished Mare of Easttown.

When Mare of Easttown premiered on Binge seven weeks ago, a lot of people quickly wrote it off as just another dead girl murder mystery.

But it quickly became the most talked about TV series of 2021.

There's several reasons Mare of Easttown has been such a standout hit. First of all, the star power. The cast includes a greasy pony-tailed Kate Winslet as Detective Mare Sheehan, a strangely attractive drunken slurring Evan Peters as her partner Detective Colin Zabel, and Guy Pearce as her mysterious silver fox love interest.

Then there's the loveable and relatable family dynamics. Mare's mum Helen (Jean Smart) is living with her to help her take care of her grandson, but she's also going to Mare's ex husband's engagement party next door.

But most of all, we kept coming back each week because the mystery was so good. There were so many potential dirtbags in Easttown who could have been the killer. And so many twists and turns along the way.

While we can never replace Mare of Easttown, here are 10 shows that may just fill a small part of the Mare of Easttown-shaped hole in your life:

Sharp Objects

Amy Adams is the queen of the drunk, unreliable female protagonist. Image: Binge.

Amy Adams is the queen of the drunk, unreliable female protagonists. You can read my review of her new Netflix movie here.

Based on the bestselling book by Gillian Flynn, Sharp Objects follows the story of Camille Preaker (Adams) who returns to her hometown of Wind Gap to investigate the disappearance of two local girls.