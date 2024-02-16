5 of the best RecipeTin Eats dishes, according to Mamamia.

8. Grill/broil to brown: Switch oven to grill/broiler on high. Place salmon on the middle shelf in the oven and broil for 7 to 10 minutes until you get caramelisation mostly on the edges, a bit on top. Don't put it too close to the heating element otherwise paper might catch on fire! Check to ensure salmon is cooked — either pry open in the middle to check or use a probe to check internal temperatures (Note 4).

9. Transfer to plate: Use the foil overhang to transfer salmon onto the serving platter straight away (otherwise it keeps cooking). Slide the foil then paper out from under the salmon (see video at 1 min 24s or step photos in post), allowing juices to pool on a platter (it's gold stuff!).

10. Cool: Loosely cover with foil, then leave to cool for at least 15 minutes, up to 1 hour or longer (for room temp serving — Note 6 for serving notes).

Assembly and serving:

1. Dollop then thickly spread with Creamy Dill Sauce (~0.8cm / 1/3" thick layer).

2. Pile over the Holiday Tapenade, scatter generously with pomegranate seeds, and then the remaining parsley. Squeeze over lemon juice.

3. Serving: Serve with extra lemon wedges so people can add more to taste. Cut into pieces — I use a cake cutter for serving. Encourage people to slop up some of the honey-butter sauce that will be mixed with semi-melted Creamy Dill Sauce — it's so good! This dish is best served slightly warm, not piping hot and also excellent at room temp.

Notes:

1. Salmon — Get a whole side of salmon in one piece. It should come with skin on (holds together better for moving once cooked) and bones removed (nobody wants pokey bones with a mouthful of Christmas Salmon!). Place salmon on the diagonal of the tray if it’s too large. A bit of overhang will be fine (on the thinner end). See Note 5 for fillets and trout alternatives.