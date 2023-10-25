'I want to go back 32 years and give my dry skin these 6 products.'

Everyone has that one chief skin concern that likes to dictate what they put on their face.

And as I've mentioned more times than anyone could possibly care, for me, it's dry skin.

I struggled with eczema when I was younger, and while my skin has cleared up since then, for most of my life I've dealt with a sensitive, dry face that really excels at surprising me with confusing flaky patches. Cute!

Over the years, I've tried it all. And as a beauty editor for over eight of those years - I really mean it when I say I've tried it all.

The creamy cleansers, the lotions, the balms, the unsexy products that dermatologists love... oh, the things I've tried.

Yet, sometimes it still feels stupidly hard to find stuff that works.

Watch: You know what else I've put on my face? 10 pumps of foundation.



What this means is that when I find a product that really works to help soothe and repair my dry skin, it becomes a member of an elite squad in my bathroom cabinet. A cute, tight edit of staples I turn to when I need them the most, because I know they deliver on results.

If you're still reading, chances are you're here for the recommendations - so, I'm going to share them with you.