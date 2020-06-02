The 5 everyday things that could be making your eczema worse.

Those dry, itchy patches of angry-looking skin, and the unpredictability – having eczema is hardly an easy ride.

But it’s a ride that a staggering one million Australians are on, with one in five children developing eczema before the age of five.

It’s believed to be largely genetic and there’s no cure, only management, such as keeping an eye on the skin’s moisture levels and good hygiene.

And yet, even the slightest, innocent thing in your day, like a little spritz of perfume or the temperature of your morning shower, can trigger a bad episode.

You may already know your triggers, however, we’ve compiled five everyday things that may help you find the source of what could be making your eczema worse.

That hot soapy shower.

There’s nothing better than starting the day with a nice hot shower, is there? But hot water actually dries out the skin. And when you add in certain soaps, it can really cause problems for eczema sufferers.

Instead, opt for a lukewarm shower and use products that gently cleanse the skin without soap and common irritants.

When a flare up occurs, opt for a specially formulated product such as QV Flare Up Wash in the shower, or for those who prefer a bath, try QV Flare Up Bath Oil. Both help to reduce the amount of eczema-associated bacteria on the skin, helping to relieve the symptoms of eczema. You can then slather yourself from head-to-toe with QV Flare Up Cream, which is packed with moisturising ingredients.