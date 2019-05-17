The 17 best podcasts for women in 2019.

When it comes to the best female-led podcasts, the variety, quality and breadth of options available is both a blessing and a curse.

With so many fantastic shows, and so little time to binge listen them all, we asked the very well-tuned ears of team Mamamia for their recommendations.

Obviously we think our podcast team at Mamamia are pretty great, if we do say so ourselves. But in the interest of spreading the love, here are the other female voices you need to get in your ears ASAP.

Enjoy.

Watch the trailer for Before the Bump, our new podcast to help you get pregnant:

Video by MMC

Alone: A Love Story

Recommended by Jessie Stephens.

The synopsis:

After discovering her husband’s affair, writer and producer Michelle Parise shares the highs and lows from her separation on Alone: A Love Story.

Why Jessie loves it:

I’ve never heard anything like it! It was this brilliant narrative of a marriage breakdown and her ensuing loneliness delivered in a way which was raw and vulnerable.