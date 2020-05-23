Search
Just 8 under-the-radar places to visit in NSW once restrictions lift.

With all of us stuck at home right now, there’s a good chance you’ve found yourself flicking through old travel photos and dreaming of your next holiday somewhere overseas… or just anywhere outside of your lounge room.

Well, fortunately, that dream isn’t too far away.

Earlier this week, the NSW Government announced NSW travel restrictions will be lifted from June 1, allowing any and all regional travel across the state.

“This is the day we’ve all been looking forward to since the COVID-19 travel restrictions were put in place earlier this year and I would like to thank everyone for their patience during the past few months of being cooped up at home,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The announcement is good news for bushfire-ravaged and drought-stricken towns across NSW who are still recovering from the devastating events at the start of the year.

“I encourage holidaymakers to visit local businesses, enjoy local attractions and feast on the best food regional NSW has to offer, and for those not able to get away in June 2020, to start making plans for later in the year when even more businesses will be open,” said the NSW Premier.

WATCH: Here’s what each of the horoscopes will be like at the airport when travel is safe again. Post continues below. 

Video by MMC

So while we may not be able to travel overseas until 2023, with Airbnb, Stayz and local hotels ready for visitors again, NSW residents will soon be able to explore the hidden gems the state has to offer – while still following social distancing restrictions of course.

To give you some inspiration, we asked the Mamamia team for their favourite places to travel in NSW. Here’s what they had to say.

Mudgee

“Easy drive from Sydney, with a really nice small-town feel but still plenty to do. So many incredible vineyards to explore with amazing views. Local wine and cheese to die for.” –  Hannah

Image: Supplied/Keiran Mackin.
Lake Cathie

"It’s where my parents live; it's a sleepy seaside village, near enough to Port Macquarie if you want a bigger town." - Elise.

Image: Supplied/Elise Cooper.

Callala

"Callala down the south coast. We went there just before this all kicked off for my housemate's 30th and it was amazing." - Elise.

Wagga Wagga

"It's the best mix of country and city in one. It's got wineries and chocolate factories etc. close by, feels like a country town, but also has some good restaurants and cafes and an average lake. BUT it's also halfway to Melbourne if you ever feel like driving from Sydney to Melbourne." - Isobel

Dalmeny

"It's a beautiful, quiet seaside town and my nana's sister lives there so we're taking her there to visit and we're all overly excited about this." - Emily

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Certain moments in life really do have that extra pinch me effect, don’t you think? ???? ... We had several curveballs leading up to this particular trip. At one point, I had over 6 months of physical & mental recovery after an accident, before departure || More details of our hurdles & challenges leading up to our trip will be amongst our up & coming website, if you are interested in checking out the story! ... It’s hurdles, just like these, that we experience which truly can bring so much more clarity towards life ???????? ... Not all rough weather comes to disrupt your life ~ Some simply come to clear your path. || Turn life’s edges into sweet curves || Happy Friday people! Wearing the beautiful sustainable label @pinkyandkamal #fridaysforfuture #trekkinglife . . .

A post shared by ➳ OLD ☼ SALTY ☼ TREK ➳ (@old_salty_trek) on

Blue Mountains

"Having lived there for a few years, the Blue Mountains is full of local hidden treasures and breathtaking views. It's a bit colder as you travel up the mountains but Blackheath village is filled with tasty local cafes and shops. After lunch, you can explore Govetts Leap, which is one of the best views in the mountains. On the drive up, you can also stop in at Wentworth Falls and Katoomba for some sightseeing and the lolly shop in Leura is a must." - Brielle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sunrise in the Blue Mountains after a decent rainfall ????????️⁠ ( #???? @006.pix )

A post shared by Last Minute Day Tours (@lastminutedaytours) on


Forster

"I’ve been visiting since I was a kid and my grandparents had a ramshackled holiday house there. It has the absolute best beaches and a special place in my heart." - Caitlin
Image: Supplied/Caitlin Bailey.
The Southern Highlands

"There’s Mittagong, Bowral and Berrima all a really short drive away from each other, and it’s only about two hours drive from the city! Lots of wineries and amazing restaurants, as well as fun outdoor activities (if you enjoy those kinds of things… I do not)." - Ella

 

View this post on Instagram

 

40 Foot Falls... With spring and warmer days just around the corner, it’s a great time to be heading outdoors again. One of Escape Southern Highland’s faves is the 40 Foot Falls. The walk begins at the back of Lake Alexandra in Mittagong, You will see a sign post directing you to the start of the track. The track is mostly easy but involves steep stairs, a long flight of steps and creek crossing. The track takes you through lush fern forest and mostly follows the creek. The medium-grade walk takes approximately 2.5 hours and is dog friendly. ???? #escapesouthernhighlands #escape #escapetothecountry #garden #visit #farm #vineyard #accommodation #art #winery #horse #farmstay #shopping #wine #food #outdoors #localproduce #local #tourism #wineanddine #restaurant #australia #countrylife #country #countrystyle #instadaily #holiday #southernhighlands #hiking #waterfall

A post shared by Escape Southern Highlands (@escapesouthernhighlands) on

What's your favourite place to travel to in NSW? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Supplied.

