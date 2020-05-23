Just 8 under-the-radar places to visit in NSW once restrictions lift.

With all of us stuck at home right now, there’s a good chance you’ve found yourself flicking through old travel photos and dreaming of your next holiday somewhere overseas… or just anywhere outside of your lounge room.

Well, fortunately, that dream isn’t too far away.

Earlier this week, the NSW Government announced NSW travel restrictions will be lifted from June 1, allowing any and all regional travel across the state.

“This is the day we’ve all been looking forward to since the COVID-19 travel restrictions were put in place earlier this year and I would like to thank everyone for their patience during the past few months of being cooped up at home,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The announcement is good news for bushfire-ravaged and drought-stricken towns across NSW who are still recovering from the devastating events at the start of the year.

“I encourage holidaymakers to visit local businesses, enjoy local attractions and feast on the best food regional NSW has to offer, and for those not able to get away in June 2020, to start making plans for later in the year when even more businesses will be open,” said the NSW Premier.

So while we may not be able to travel overseas until 2023, with Airbnb, Stayz and local hotels ready for visitors again, NSW residents will soon be able to explore the hidden gems the state has to offer – while still following social distancing restrictions of course.

To give you some inspiration, we asked the Mamamia team for their favourite places to travel in NSW. Here’s what they had to say.

Mudgee

“Easy drive from Sydney, with a really nice small-town feel but still plenty to do. So many incredible vineyards to explore with amazing views. Local wine and cheese to die for.” – Hannah