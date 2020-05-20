What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Wednesday May 20.

Australia’s death toll reaches 100, with 19th death at Newmarch.

The death of a 93-year-old female resident at Sydney’s Newmarch House nursing home yesterday, brings the national toll to 100, and the NSW death toll to 49.

Alice Bacon was also the 19th death at the Anglicare-run facility in western Sydney, which has been in lockdown for more than a month.

Alice’s daughters have expressed their sadness and grief, after they were told by a doctor their mum might’ve had a chance had she been given some fluids. But those fluids were delivered to the facility too late.

“Obviously the whole COVID-19 thing has been handled terribly by Anglicare. It’s hard because now we think maybe she could’ve survived this,” Mary Watson told 9News.

A 93-year-old woman has become the 19th person to die after contracting #COVID19 at Newmarch aged care centre, which is linked to 71 confirmed cases. @DamoNews #9News pic.twitter.com/cDNDODyfK4 — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 19, 2020

The three daughters have been “visiting” their mum for weeks through the window of Newmarch House, telling A Current Affair “it was just cruel” having to watch their mum deteriorate through the glass.

One daughter, Joyce Parker, went inside on Saturday suited up in PPE to say goodbye on behalf of the family.

Four Melbourne aged care homes in lockdown.

Four aged care facilities in Melbourne are awaiting the results of further coronavirus tests, after they were forced into lockdown.

Residents and staff at three of the Melbourne aged care homes will be tested for the virus while contact tracing is under way.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen has confirmed three aged care residents have tested positive.

Another facility told AAP it is in lockdown as it awaits test results for two residents.