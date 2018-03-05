An intense six-step plan is in place to avoid another Oscars Best Picture disaster.

It was the Oscars stuff-up that had everybody talking: Hollywood legends Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announcing the winner of the Best Picture award as La La Land, when in fact Moonlight had won.

After much investigation, it was revealed the mishap had taken place when the presenters were handed the wrong envelope before heading on stage to reveal the winner.

Watch the moment the wrong Best Picture winner is read out at the 2017 Oscars:

Reactions towards the monumental mistake were mixed: actor Ryan Gosling couldn’t stop giggling at the complete and utter awkwardness of all. Host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t understand the chaos he was seeing unfolding before him. And the two people held responsible for the blunder have since been banned from attending future Oscars ceremonies.

But as the red carpet is rolled out for the 2018 ceremony, which will air later today, it’s unlikely the mistake will occur again.

According to Vanity Fair, Oscars organisers have implemented an intense “six-step plan” to avoid another repeat of the “envelope disaster”.

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, who are not only responsible for counting the Academy's votes, but also for safeguarding the all-important winner's envelopes backstage, have this year banned the use of phones and social media backstage.

(Last year, PricewaterhouseCoopers representative Brian Cullinan posted a photo he had taken of Best Actress winner Emma Stone to his personal Twitter account, moments before he handed off the wrong envelope.)