If you're a lass with a face, you'll know just how noisy the beauty world can be. Scary, in fact. My god. There are so many 'rules'. So many claims. So many dos and definite don'ts. It can be... bloody exhausting.

And while there are some marvellous pointers out there that make perfect sense (like applying SPF every day, not slapping seventeen acids on your face at once, etc), others aren't quite as legit.

We're talking about the kind of outdated beliefs that come from the stinky pits of Google. The kind of stuff you've just been doing for years because someone called Rachel was yelling about it on a blog one time.

So, you know what we're going to do?

We've rounded up some of the skincare 'rules' that are actually total ✨bulls**t✨ - and you should definitely stop following them RTFN.

1. You need to cleanse your face every morning.

Do you need to cleanse your face in the morning? Nah. You don't. In fact, most dermatologists will tell you that not using a cleanser in the morning can actually be a very good thing for your skin - especially if you're one of the poor lambs who suffer from dry, dehydrated and sensitive skin.

In most cases, washing your face with lukewarm water and a soft cloth (or just your hands) is enough to wash away any product from the night before.

However, it's important to note that if you suffer from oily or acne-prone skin, using a gentle cleanser twice a day is probably best for your skin.

2. You should scrub your skin daily.

Scrubbing a whole layer of skin off your face every single day?