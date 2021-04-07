How to find the perfect nude lipstick for you, according to a celebrity makeup artist.

Finding the perfect nude lipstick is like finding a needle in a haystack.

While almost every brand makes them, it can be a near-impossible task to land on the one that specifically suits you.

That's too pink. Nope, that's too peach. That one's way too light.

We get it.

We spoke to celebrity makeup artist Michael Brown (he's painted the face of Aussie babes Jesinta Franklin and Miranda Kerr) to hear his top five tips for finding the perfect nude lipstick.

Because when you find 'the one', it's life-changing (yep, seriously).

1. Think about the makeup and clothes you'll pair it with.

Before you start your hunt for the perfect nude lipstick, Michael suggests considering what makeup and clothes you'll pair the lipstick with.

"The most important factors when looking for that perfect nude are what it will be paired with, in terms of fashion and the overall makeup look," Michael told Mamamia.

"If your overall look is quite paired back and very neutral, the nude needs to be fresh with a hint of colour (either pink or peach based). But if your fashion is bright or bold, or your eye makeup is strong, then you can wear a more beige nude. It’s all about balance."