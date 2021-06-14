I love a good facial! So much so that I advocate for them regularly as part of your skin maintenance, rather than just something to be saved for special occasions.

I read a study once that for the life of me I can’t find to properly reference now, but the gist of it was that the ‘average woman’ (excuse me? We’re all ‘f***ing spectacular’ thanks) had approximately three facials in her lifetime - with her engagement and wedding stealing most of them.

I have two main requirements when it comes to getting a facial, with the first being "Pls don’t try to sell me stuff". I’m not shy about showing up, explaining that this is the first scrap of 'me' time away from the ratbag kids I’ve had in months and politely requesting no sales pitch.

Video via Mamamia

The second is: "Come on love, get in there". I want to be abraded, extracted, basted with acid. If it involves needles, numbing agents, and pore-squeezes so sharp they bring a tear to my eye, GOOD. Fanny-ing around with gentle puffs of steam and a jade roller while Enya plays quietly in the background - can do that at home. Minus the Enya, obviously.

So when I heard about this new facial called 'Fire and Ice' the masochist in me perked right up. It sounded both painful and exhilarating. Like an over-chilled beer in a scalding hot bath. Heaven!

Showing up to Self (by The Parlour Room in Clovelly) for my appointment, I was a teeny bit trepidatious, but mainly pumped. Let’s do this.

This treatment had some big talk. Words like "powerful" and "age-defying" had been thrown around and the website "guaranteed some of the most effective results" including "noticeably hydrated, soft and smooth looking skin" plus "reduced pigmentation, dark spots and blemishes, leaving a healthy, radiant glow".

I love nothing more than a good 'before' and 'after' so I quickly snapped this in the bloody BEAUTIFUL reception area just before I went in!

Image: Supplied