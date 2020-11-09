"It thrills me more than I'd like to admit": 17 women on their most grown-up purchase.

If you get excited by swanky vacuum cleansers, drool over Le Creuset cookware, find yourself browsing bed linen, and get excited at the mere thought of roaming through Freedom ("I'LL MEET YOU BACK HERE IN AN HOUR") - welcome, friend. You have now reached full-blown adulthood.

To celebrate us being big people who now buy stuff for our homes, we've asked 16 women to tell us about their most recent grown-up purchase.

Vintage dinnerware.

"I recently bought vintage plates off Etsy. Not super expensive, but just a little luxury that makes eating dinner slightly more fancy." - Ellie.

