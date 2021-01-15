"It's so addictive." 7 women share the best new TV show they discovered during the holidays.

Allegedly, the holiday period encapsulating Christmas and the New Year is about spending quality time with family and friends.

Yet, we all know it's really about devouring new TV shows, all while savouring plates of leftovers that taste delicious, but actually look like something that could be growing in the mess left under your desk when you finally make it back to the office.

With that in mind, seven women have shared the one TV show that kept them entertained during the holiday period.

From romantic comedies to dark dramas, your new favourite show for 2021 could be on this list.

The Good Fight

"I just discovered The Good Fight and I've been binging all seasons ever since," Eleanor said.

"Not only does it have strong women at the helm, but it also has intricate and gripping plotlines. I'm learning so much about law, and also it's so funny."

The Good Fight is a spin-off and sequel to the critically acclaimed series The Good Wife.

The show sees the return of The Good Wife star Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, who loses her job after a financial scam destroys the reputation of her goddaughter Maia (Rose Leslie). The two women then join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago's biggest law firms.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Bump

"I watched Bump on Stan and it's one of the best Aussie shows I’ve seen in years," Clare said. "It manages to be so compelling while also feeling completely real. The cast is exceptional, and I feel like it goes where Aussie TV hasn’t gone before."

The Stan Original Series Bump tells the story of Oly (Nathalie Morris) a high-achieving high school student who gives birth to a surprise baby.

The series stars Claudia Karvan as Oly’s mother (Claudia also produced the series) and Angus Sampson as her father.

Take a look at the trailer for Bump on Stan.

Watch it on Stan.

Little Fires Everywhere

"I finally watched Little Fires Everywhere!" Tamara said.

"Reese Witherspoon really surprised me in this role. Actually, the whole show subverted my expectations.

"You think it's going to be another Big Little Lies - small-town secrets, messed up relationships - but it's so much more complex than that. Through flashbacks and fragments that gradually come together, it evolves into this really poignant look at motherhood, womanhood, and the lies we tell ourselves.

"I loved it."

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Traces

"I watched Traces," Polly said. "It's a British crime series about a young woman who starts a forensic science course at uni and ends up solving her mum's murder which happened when she was six.

"It was so gripping."

Traces is based on an original story idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid and stars Molly Windsor, Martin Compston and Laura Fraser.