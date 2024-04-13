'My daughter is coeliac, here are 10 gluten free items we swear by.'

"Your daughter has coeliac disease."

When I first heard the paediatrician say those words, I thought: "Oh. No."

At nine years old, I didn't think there was another person on Earth who loved bread, pasta and noodles as much as she did. But, with a positive spirit and a determined attitude (not to mention, no choice), she took it in her stride and we took off to the shops to gather a little gluten free haul.

We came home with bread that tasted like Playdough, wraps that snapped as you rolled them, muffins that crumbled, and pasta that got super soggy.

With a family of seven, this was going to put a fairly large damper on 'taco night' and 'spaghetti' night.

So, we set ourselves a mission to find gluten free food that actually tastes like food. Over a year of trial and error, here are our favourites.

I discovered these yummy sheets after my daughter begged me to cook a lasagna recipe she'd found on TikTok. I'd tried a couple of other brands of lasagne sheets, including dry pasta ones and they always came out rubbery and chewy. These fresh pasta sheets, however, passed both the brothers test and the dad test. Which is no mean fete given all the males in the family bristle at the mere words gluten free.