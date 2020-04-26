We asked healthy food blogger and nutritionist Lane Wiederstein to share her favourite sweet treats that any rookie baker can tackle this weekend. Aprons at the ready…

My Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies hit the nail on the head when it comes to a healthy treat. They are refined sugar free, giving you all the comfort without the guilt. I love this recipe as NO hand mixer is required, just one bowl and a spoon… less mess equals a happy baker!

Serves: Makes 12 cookies.

Ingredients

1 cup gluten free flour

1 cup almond meal

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ cup maple syrup

¼ cup almond butter

1 egg, whisked

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

½ cup dark chocolate chips

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper. Mix the flour, almond meal, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Add the maple syrup, almond butter, vanilla, egg and choc chips. Mix thoroughly. Roll tablespoons of mixture and flatten into 12 cookies on the tray. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Over ripe bananas means one thing... Banana Bread! This recipe has a harmonious balance of flavour, with tartness from the raspberries and creaminess from the banana. I love a slice of this wholesome, antioxidant rich Banana Bread with a cup of tea for an afternoon snack.