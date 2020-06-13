ROADTEST: We tried 8 gluten free breads in 9 days to sort the good from the very bad.

Sometimes you just want a piece of warm, crunchy, carby bread.

But for many people, it's unfortunately not an option: your mind says yes, but your body says no.

The good news is, while being diagnosed with gluten intolerance or coeliac disease can feel like the end of the world for many of us bread-scoffing folks, it isn’t as hard to make the switch as it once was.

With so many gluten free options hitting the supermarket shelves, often with a hefty price tag, it can be hard to decipher which product is worth the dough. I’ve always loved carbs but I recently found I wasn’t digesting my morning toast as well as I used to – this rock in my gut would sit with me all morning, adding an unnecessary sluggish feeling to my day.

I decided to see what life was like on the gluten free side. As I'm a vegan, to make this bread review suitable for all gluten free lifestyles, my partner has helped me eat his way through the non-vegan options as most of the cheaper GF options contain egg.

This is your ultimate guide to gluten free bread, whether you’re intolerant, coeliac or looking to find alternatives that don’t make you feel so sluggish! Let’s dive right in.

Helga’s Gluten Free Traditional Wholemeal 500g

