She's a winner baby – can I get an amen?

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season three has culminated in a fabulous win for Isis Avis Loren.

With 10 years in the drag scene, Isis from showed the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent necessary from the get-go in the competition to be crowned Down Under's best drag queen.

Now basking in her win and on tour, Isis tells Mamamia she feels "amazing and it's very cathartic".

Throughout the season, Isis was a favourite to win.

But what I wanted to know was if there was a time during filming – a lightbulb moment to be exact – where she backed herself and realised, 'I've got a really good chance of taking home the crown.'

"When I won the talent section, or Drag Bunch as it was referred to, I felt elated and that was probably the moment I felt I could win," says Isis. "There were some strong contenders, and so to tell my story and be able to win the challenge based on that was a pinch-me feeling."

For context, as part of her talent, Isis performed a lip-sync dance for the judges that reflected her experience of struggling with mental health and how she managed to break free.