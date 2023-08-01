'I'm a writer who spends a lot on makeup. Here are my 10 faves worth your money.'

I believe in treating myself, probably a little too much.

A new liquid blush here and a repurchase of my favourite lipstick there. I can accept not being able to afford a house, but I will be damned if I don't get my beauty products!

And because I have such a mindset, it means I've tried out a lot of makeup. Too much makeup.

Watch a tried and tested review of the '10 Pump Foundation Hack'.



Video via Mamamia.

This makes me a bit of an expert, if I do say so myself, and someone who is happy to share exactly what I think everyone should try out for themselves at least once.

It feels like there's a lot of beauty stuff out there that's a waste of money, and it is true, because I have wasted a lot of hard-earned cash on things I threw out eventually or gave away.

So here are 10 beauty products I think are worth your money.

Huda Beauty Fauxfilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer in Vanilla Swirl, $44.

