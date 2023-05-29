4 of the best concealers for dark circles and over 40s skin, according to Leigh Campbell.

When it comes to searching for Holy Grail beauty products, finding a good concealer can be such a struggle.

You want something that looks natural, but also strong enough to actually cover problem areas without creasing, flaking and all that other fun stuff.

The good news? There are actually formulas out there that can do all of these things plus more. You've just gotta do a little digging to find them (see: ask Leigh Campbell).

Because in case you missed this week's You Beauty newsletter, Mamamia's beauty wizard shared her favourite concealers for skin over 40, or for anyone who finds a lot of concealers too heavy or dry.

Leigh said, "Now I’m in my 40s, fuller coverage and long wear concealers aren’t my friend. They somehow make me look too 'made up', and not fresh and glowy, which is the whole point of undereye concealer."

FEELS.



"So, here are the concealers that have been making my dark circles happy lately."