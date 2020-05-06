"I bathe in this stuff": Just 32 beauty products we've used and loved to the very last drop.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of reaching for your favourite beauty product, only to find it’s completely empty.

Is it the worst thing that could happen? Absolutely not. But it is very disappointing indeed.

So much so, we’ve been known to cut open the tubes and yank off the lids of our go-to skincare, makeup, hair and body care products to scrape out the very last remnants.

Finishing and repurchasing a product is just about the highest compliment you could give it. It’s also the best way to tell if you really love something and would recommend it to a friend.

So, we asked Mamamia staffers and our You Beauty Facebook group community to share the beauty products they’ve used and loved to the very last drop.

From a cult all-over ointment to skincare that’s worth saving for, keep scrolling for the full list below. Enjoy!