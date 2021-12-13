'Sorry, Love Actually.' A very serious ranking of the best Christmas rom-coms of all time.

There's something so comforting about curling up to watch a romantic comedy at Christmas.

I'm not talking about the Netflix rom-coms in which princesses are constantly... switching places, and big city girls keep returning to their hometowns to fall in love with single dads who own Christmas tree farms.

I'm talking about the classic romantic comedies. The rom-coms from the late 90s and early 2000s that have burrowed their way deep into our tired little Christmas hearts.

The rom-coms that make Christmas feel like Christmas. And make all the end of year fatigue, family dramas, and ongoing decline of the human race feel.. better.

Here are the 9 best Christmas rom-coms, ranked:

9. Just Friends

Image: Universal Pictures.

This is a very silly movie featuring Ryan Reynolds in a fat suit, as was the custom back in the day.

Will it ever rival The Holiday in terms of prestige Christmas rom-coms? No. But is it a good way to spend 90 minutes when you've eaten too much pav and want to get away from your aunty with the annoyingly high pitched voice? Yes. Yes, it is.

The movie follows Chris (Reynolds) who was overweight as a teenager but is now a high flying successful New York type. Chris returns to his hometown over the holidays and runs into his former best friend Jamie (Amy Smart), who rejected him in high school.