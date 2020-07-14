"I've been a beauty writer for 3 years and these are the 12 products I always repurchase."

There's no denying it, working in the beauty industry is a very cool gig.

Aside from writing about the latest product launches, interviewing industry experts and road testing weird and wonderful treatments to see if they're legit, I'm also lucky to receive PR samples of new beauty products from brands so I can try them and let you know if they're any good.

WATCH: Here's how to do a bronze smoky eye, check out the tutorial below. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

It's a job I take very seriously because by recommending a product, I'm telling you it's worth your hard-earned money. Regardless of how much you're financially able to spend on beauty, that's a big deal.

It's for this reason I'm always curious to learn about the beauty products other beauty writers, editors and experts purchase with their own money because really, that's the highest praise you can give.

So, keep scrolling for 12 skincare, makeup, hair and body care products I reach for again and again. And repurchase once I've used them to the very last drop.

A great chemist cleanser that does the job! Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.