The 3 books everyone will be reading in January.

Hello and welcome to the support group for people who have too much to read and not enough time.

I'm Keryn Donnelly, the Pop Culture Editor here at Mamamia, and I'm guilty of buying all the books and getting overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options out there.

I'm also very guilty of seeing people post about their latest read on Instagram and getting a serious case of book FOMO.

I want to read all the books and I also want to place them all around my apartment so visitors know that I'm super well read and that I also appreciate a snazzy book cover. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

After years not getting my book sh*t together, I thought wouldn't it be great if there was a place on the internet that just suggested three books you could read each month.

Enter, this very article and our branding new spankin' monthly book recommendations series.

This month features two thrillers that will have you racing to the final page, and a family drama packed with laugh out loud biting humour.

You could choose your favourite and make it your mission to fit reading some of its glorious pages around your already busy schedule, all plough through all three and meet us back here at the start of the month.

Happy reading!

The Guest List by Lucy Foley.

Image: HarperCollins Australia.