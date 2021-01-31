The 3 books everyone will be reading in February.

Hello and welcome back to the support group for people who have too much to read and not enough time.

Last month we recommended two thrillers that will have you racing to the final page, and a family drama packed with laugh out loud biting humour (you can read all about them here).

This month we have another Reese's Book Club choice, a locked room thriller, and a thriller that will give you serious Turpin family vibes.

Here are the three books everyone will be reading in February 2021:

Outlawed by Anna North.

Image: Hachette Australia.

Vox writer Anna North's Outlawed is unlike any book you've read before. It's a feminist western set in 1897.

At 17, Ada's life looks pretty good. She's just married the man she loves, and she's working as an apprentice midwife with her mother.

But after a year of marriage and no pregnancy, in a town where barren women are often accused of being witches and hung, Ada has to leave everything she loves behind to survive.

She goes on the run and joins up with the notorious "Hole in the Wall" gang and their charismatic leader known as the Kid.

When the Kid hatches a dangerous plan to create a better world for outcast women, Ada has to decide whether she's willing to risk her own life to create a better future for other women.