9 unmissable books written by Australian women in 2020.

2020 has been a brilliant year for books.

We've had more time to read than ever before and we've been spoilt for choice.

To help you sort out of your holiday reading list, we've rounded up 9 unmissable books that were released by Australian women in 2020.

From true crime, to touching memoirs, to murder mysteries, there's something for everyone.

Image: Simon and Schuster.

Set in Australia in the near future, The Mother Fault follows the story Mim. Mim's husband Ben is missing, and The Department is threatening to take away her two children if they can't find him.

From stark back roads of the Australian outback to the sea, The Mother Fault is an action-packed and moving portrayal of the lengths a mother will go to save her children.

Image: Hachette Australia.