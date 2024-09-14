'The beauty products I took with me on holiday to Europe and *actually* used.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.
I come to you today blissfully ignorant of the fact that I'm in chilly Melbourne and not a warm, beachside town in Portugal.
Mere days ago I was walking around in heat so intense I was willingly using my little electric hand-held fan in public despite looking peak tourist.
Today, I'm currently hidden under two blankets working on whittling down my out-of-office inbox with Fred Again's 'Rooftop Live' blaring as I try to hold on to that post-holiday spark.
Watch: In 5 Minutes with Kelly, learn her organisation tips on how to pack your beauty products when travelling. Post continues after video.
It's a tall order.
But fret not, because to really prolong any holiday sentiment, I'm going to tell you the four products I actually used and could not go without while gallivanting through seaside towns and cities so warm you could feel the heat through your sneakers.
Let's take off, shall we?