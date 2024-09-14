'The beauty products I took with me on holiday to Europe and *actually* used.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

I come to you today blissfully ignorant of the fact that I'm in chilly Melbourne and not a warm, beachside town in Portugal.

Mere days ago I was walking around in heat so intense I was willingly using my little electric hand-held fan in public despite looking peak tourist.

Today, I'm currently hidden under two blankets working on whittling down my out-of-office inbox with Fred Again's 'Rooftop Live' blaring as I try to hold on to that post-holiday spark.

Watch: In 5 Minutes with Kelly, learn her organisation tips on how to pack your beauty products when travelling. Post continues after video.



Mamamia.

It's a tall order.

But fret not, because to really prolong any holiday sentiment, I'm going to tell you the four products I actually used and could not go without while gallivanting through seaside towns and cities so warm you could feel the heat through your sneakers.

Let's take off, shall we?

Beauty products to bring when travelling.

AB LAB Dewy-C SPF50+ Facial Sun Milk. Image: Adore Beauty.