8 things to avoid if you want healthy hair, according to experts.

Do you brush your hair from roots to ends? Chuck it up in a high ponytail before bed? Skimp on heat protecting? Yes? Err... bad news, you guys. You're accidentally ruining your hair.

Okay, okay - maybe not 'ruining', but you're certainly doing a real number on it. You crazy little thing, you. And really, these kinda things could be what's holding you back from that gorgeous, healthy mane you've always wanted.

Sad face.

The good news for all of us hair-sinning rats, is that it's never too late to start caring for your hair.

So, in order for us to all know what we're actually doing wrong, we asked the experts to tell us some of the worst things you can do to your hair - and how to fix 'em.

1. Brushing your hair the wrong way.

Umm, so we all thought we had the whole 'knowing how to brush our hair' thing down pat for, like, years. But alas, we do not. How awkward.

"Brushing from the roots to the ends instead of brushing from the ends up the roots = damaged hair," said Virginie Gayssot, Head of Education and Talent at Franck Provost.

Mind. Blown.

Apparently you're supposed to work your way up and brush from the ends to the roots (???). Feels unnatural AF, but starting low allows you to tackle tangles without ripping your hair out from the root.