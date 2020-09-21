Leigh Campbell: 5 simple steps to ensure your hair isn't fried by the end of summer.

Every summer I swear I’m going to look after my hair in the sun and water (both salt and chlorine are my poison), and every March I say “dammit, my split ends have so many split ends, I need to get a bob to fix this.”

But not this year! This year I’m going to really look after my hair. Like, truly.

I mean, I feel like Covid restrictions might help a little anyway because there will be way less parties to attend where I’d normally heat style (constant blow drying and curling is a killer).

Watch: 5 ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

I was having a chat to Virginie Gayssot the other day. She’s the Head of Education for Franck Provost Australia, which is a fancy French hairdresser. I was telling her how I want to not let my hair go to sh*t, basically, and she gave me a bunch of advice. Advice I’m going to now give to you, because good hair is a democratic right.

“As cliche as it sounds, hair health really does come from within, so ensuring you are eating healthy with a wide range of nutrients and vitamins is my first tip. Boring, I know,” Virginie told me.

*puts down Tommy’s margarita and orders some Evian*

“Before using any hot tools, always use a heat protector,” was her next tip. “I place my heat protector next to my hairdryer so I don't forget. Oh, and when drying, don't place the hairdryer too close to the ends!”