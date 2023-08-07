'I fly all the time. Here's my non-negotiable on-board beauty routine.'

Ever find that when you get off a long-haul flight your skin is so dry you resemble a reptile? Ever wondered how to arrive at your far-flung destination looking a hell of a lot fresher than usual? Here’s how I arrive at my overseas destinations looking like I’ve just travelled business class (even though I am definitely always in coach).

11 years ago, vlogger, make up artist and beauty maven, Lisa Eldridge, posted a video on YouTube detailing her long-haul beauty routine. I remember first watching that video whilst sitting in the grotty confines of my student flat in Wellington, I think before a flight I was about to take (which at the time I deemed long-haul) to Sydney. Ever since I have sworn by this routine, one which Lisa honed over years of travelling. The video now has over one million views, proving it isn’t just me it’s engaged.

Like a perfect recipe I’ve followed her steps to a tee, adding my own twists and experimenting with a lot of different brands along the way (I travel a lot). Let me talk you through the steps…

What you’ll need:

Lip balm

Hand cream

Concealer

Moisturiser

Wipes or micellar water

Hydrating face mask

Hair tie or headband

Cotton buds & cotton wool

Some kind of lip colour

A pocket mirror or compact

Eye cream

Optional:

Some kind of hydrating hair serum or oil (personally I don’t opt for this as somehow my naturally dry hair gets oily on flights…?)

Pimple cream if you have a spot

Mascara

All of the above need to be sample sized or your lotions and potions obviously won’t make it through security in that ridiculously small snap-lock bag. I know this doesn’t sound very sustainable, so how I conquer single use plastics is by buying little pots (which you’ll be able to find somewhere on the internet, meanwhile I’m still using pots I bought from Muji in London eight years ago mixed in with those tiny sample pots from Mecca) decanting my products into them. I also opt for Micellar water over wipes.

