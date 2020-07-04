When we think about our favourite films that we dare consider cult-classics, most of us would have at least one early 00s film on that list.

Whether that be a rom-com (starring an A-list actor in their prime), a psychological thriller or tear-jerking drama, there is more than likely a few that will stick out in our minds.

Today, we want to remind you of those.

These are films that you will have undoubtably seen before; most likely, more than once. But as 2020 continues to be a strange, uncertain year, now is the perfect time to watch them all over again. (Because we can assure you, they'll provide many laughs.)

Here are 10 of the best movies from the early 2000s that are well overdue for a rewatch.

1. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

The first of many films featuring our favourite actors in their prime.

This 2003 rom-com follows the story of Addie Anderson (Kate Hudson) trying to lose a man in 10 days, while Benjamin Berry (Matthew McConaughey) is trying to fall in love with a woman in the same amount of time.

Where to watch: Stan and Netflix.

2. Mean Girls (2004)

