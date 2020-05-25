The next Sex and the City: Stan's Love Life is the new rom-com series everyone's talking about.

New York City is home to a lot of things. From endless museums and restaurants to fashion and entertainment, the city is often described as the cultural capital of the entire world.

But more than anything, the Big Apple is home to some of the best romantic comedies of all time.

Stan’s new series Love Life – billed as a “fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series” – is the latest to join a long list of romantic comedies filmed in New York City.

Like Sex and the City before it, Love Life follows the story of Darby Carter (played by Anna Kendrick, who also serves as executive producer), a young woman working in the art museum world, who is determined to find a stable, long-term relationship.

When we first meet Darby, we learn that she carries some pretty heavy emotional baggage. At four years old, her parents divorced, meaning that she spent most of her childhood years being carted between her two parents and their new families.

In her early twenties, Darby leaves home, as she moves into the kind of over-sized, impeccably clean New York City apartment that only ever appears on screen.

Living with her roommates Sara (Zoe Chao), Mallory (Sasha Compere), and Jim (The Bold Type’s Peter Vack), viewers watch Darby over almost a decade of her life – from her underemployed youth to her more mature adulthood.

Each 30-minute episode of the 10-episode series is told through the relationship with one significant person in Darby’s life.

The series begins in 2012, when Darby meets a witty political reporter named Augie (Jin Ha) at a late-night karaoke birthday party.

Despite their relationship taking place over a single 30-minute episode, each episode in the series manages to cover a lot of ground. In the premiere episode, Darby and Augie manage to go through almost all of the stages of early dating – from hooking up to “why isn’t he texting me?” to routine sleepovers, and so on.

As the series continues – and Kendrick’s character continues to grow a little older and wiser – each episode follows a similar anthology structure.

Darby meets a new guy, they fall in love (or even just have a short fling), and along the way, Darby faces a number of romantic mistakes. Sometimes, a few months pass between episodes, while other times, a few years pass.