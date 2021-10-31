“The void he leaves behind is immeasurable.” Australian celebrities share their moving tributes to Bert Newton.

Bert Newton has passed away at the age of 83.

The Australian entertainment icon died while undergoing palliative care at a private clinic in Melbourne.

He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Patti, two children and six grandkids.

From the likes of Australia’s most well-known politicians to Aussie A-listers, a wave of people have come forward to share memories and stories of the great Bert Newton.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Australia loved Bert. There will never be another like him. Four Gold Logies, hosting the Logies on 20 occasions and entertaining Australians for over half a century,” Prime Minister Morrison said in a statement today.

“There was a familiarity that connected us to Bert, but it also connected us to each other. We could laugh together. That was his gift.”

“Bert could give and take a joke. He could laugh at himself, I’m sure that’s what made Australians warm to him as much as we did. Even when a joke misfired, he had that ability to scramble in a way that made us laugh, and put everyone at ease.”

“Australians also understood his steadfast love of Patti, and her steadfast strength.”

“To Patti and the family, Jen and I send our love, and we send the country’s love as well.”

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese.