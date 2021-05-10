"His choice was to live." The enduring, five-decade love story of Bert and Patti Newton.

In January 1974, a dishevelled Bert Newton rushed onboard a cruise ship in New York City.

He made it just in time for the ship's voyage to the Caribbean, but his bag did not.

Armed with just the clothes on his back, he set about finding the woman he'd come to surprise: Patti McGrath.

Watch: Bert Newton presents at the 2018 Logies. Post continues below video.

Patti was working as an entertainer on the ship, and was due to perform with her group that night. At the end of the performance, Bert went to the bathroom, leaving his cigarettes and gold lighter on his table.

When he returned, Patti was there waiting for him, as she had recognised the lighter.

Bert and Patti first met when they were radio child stars. They stayed in contact throughout their teens and early 20s before working together at Channel Seven.

Then Patti moved to the UK to work on cruise ships. It was three years later that Bert turned up onboard the QEII.