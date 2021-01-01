'I've been called ugly to my face. Twice.'

More than 20 years later, I still feel, along with the humiliation — it was true, of course, it was true; insults don’t hurt that much unless they are true — horribly let down that my boyfriend merely turned away. Of course in those years of pacifism and the Vietnam War, we tried not to engage in violence, personally or politically. My lover had acted correctly; he said nothing, did nothing. But how I longed for the avenging blow across that grinning face.

Beautiful

My relationship with the way I look is, like most people’s, problematic, and what is problematic must be talked about. It’s taken all of these 20 years since to have the courage. Am I masochistically asking for the morning-after insult again? I have to take that risk because I am in my forties and soon it will all change again. I want to talk about the way I look before it does.

About my ugliness.

And my beauty.

You see, I have also been called beautiful to my face twice.

The first time was in the beer garden of a pub in Sydney when I was 26 and a friend was having his first book of poetry launched. It was a warm autumn afternoon and there were lots of writers standing about drinking wine in the sunshine. I was often shy in groups but somehow I became the centre of attention. Attractive males from university days gathered around, a famous poet came up and introduced himself, men listened and waited to talk to me. I could see in their eyes that I was desirable, and it was as intoxicating as every romance writer has ever claimed it to be. I thought I was Scarlett O’Hara at a garden party. I was witty and charming and ever so pretty; I knew it, I could feel it on my skin, see it in the glow of their bodies. As I talked, I kept glimpsing a handsome and sexy man a few tables away whose eyes were always on me. Finally, holding me entirely within his attention for moments, he mouthed clearly and slowly, "You are beautiful."

The second time was in the New South Wales Blue Mountains when I was in my mid-thirties. I was with a friend of mine, a writer, on her land halfway up the mountains. The men had gone for a walk, plunging through the undergrowth in search of the furthermost extremity of the land, as men will, and my friend and I sat with the remains of the picnic, ready for the more intense level of conversation possible when the men have left. My friend was writing a book about a woman mathematician who was beautiful and her daughter who was not, so it was not just a personal question when she asked, "Tell me, what is it like to have grown up beautiful?"