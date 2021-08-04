'I’ve written about the COVID-19 pandemic for 345 days. Here’s what I’ve learnt.'

As a news journalist, I don't get to turn off when the pandemic gets a bit much. Thankfully, my on-the-road reporting days are behind me, so I don't have to attend the press conferences and the protests in person. But I do have to immerse myself in people's grief, fear and anger. I have done endless interviews with Australians (both here, and stuck abroad) who just want you to hear their COVID-19 story.

So, what have I learnt?

From the start, the experts have been two steps ahead. Listen to them.

I have interviewed dozens of doctors, epidemiologists, biologists, and science experts. Their predications have always sounded scary. Apocalyptic. Other-worldly. Especially in the early days. But the thing is, they've always been right. What's tricky is, they predict and advise from a medical and science perspective, but that's not the only thing we have to worry about.

It's why our politicians haven't always followed their advice to a tee. They've had to balance the economy with the health priorities. They haven't always got that balance right.

Let me give you an example. In May 2020, I asked University of Sydney Faculty of Science Associate Professor Timothy Newsome, "Is there a chance we won't develop a vaccine? What happens if we don't?"

"I am optimistic that we will develop a vaccine. In the event that a vaccine is unobtainable, I think a way forward for society will be through increased testing, contact tracing aided by smart phones, and identifying antiviral drugs and treatments that can alleviate the symptoms of COVID-19 cases. Our way out of the current pandemic is through herd immunity, ideally achieved through a vaccine, but these measures could save many lives in the absence of a vaccine. Over many years, I am hopeful that COVID-19 will be relegated to more mild seasonal illness from its current pandemic status," he told me.

His solutions sounded a bit bizarre back then, but they were spot on. That's exactly what we've done while we wait for the vaccine to be injected into enough arms.

My point is, listen very, very carefully to the experts. When they say "it's a race" - listen. When they say vaccines are the only way out - listen. When they say a lockdown is a current necessary evil - listen.

Politicians have other priorities. Scientists focus only on health and fact. And in my experience they're always two steps ahead.

Anti-vaxxers aren't listening.

I've dealt with anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists long before the COVID-19 pandemic. There was one Saturday a while back where I was bombarded with about 45 emails because I wrote an article about 5G. I eventually had to take my name off the article to stop the barrage of abuse.