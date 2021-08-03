The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday August 4.

Drive-through vaccine clinics in Australia from October.

Drive-through vaccine hubs will be rolled out across Australia from next month, with pilot programs expected to start in mid-October and large-scale operations to be running by late November.

Lieutenant-General John Frewen’s Operation Covid Shield plan will even see schools becoming vaccine hubs by early December.

The Delta variant has put a rocket up the Commonwealth's vaccination plans, with the ramp up in vaccine sites to coincide with an expected increase in the availability of Pfizer jabs, with enough doses due to arrive in Australia to open up access for all over-30s from September 1, reports the Courier Mail.

Scott Morrison once lauded NSW's insistence on staying open and managing COVID-19 outbreaks with testing and tracing, but he now says only snap lockdowns are capable of halting the Delta variant.

#BREAKING: The Federal Government has announced that in September, drive-through vaccine clinics will be set up in venues across the nation. Stadium carparks, shopping centres, workplaces and schools will be used for people over thirty willing to drive-in and get the jab. #9News pic.twitter.com/ZdBkekTCbo — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 3, 2021

The prime minister on Tuesday said NSW's "gold standard" for COVID-19 management was no longer fit for purpose due to Delta's virulence.

Hard, fast lockdowns were now the sole order of the day and NSW's attempt to manage its current outbreak before calling a lockdown wasn't sufficient.

Attempts to slowly ramp up virus restrictions were now also ineffective.

Wednesday marks seven weeks since the first COVID-19 case of the Bondi cluster - an unvaccinated limousine driver transporting air crew.

NSW aims for six million jabs by September.

With Greater Sydney and surrounds approaching six weeks of lockdown and daily infections remaining stubbornly high, the state government is now looking to vaccination as a way out of the outbreak.

NSW recorded 199 new locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, 82 of which were in the community while infectious.

The state government is aiming to have six million COVID-19 vaccine doses in arms by the end of the month to slightly ease lockdown rules.