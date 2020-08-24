Everything we know about the new intruder entering The Bachelor, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. What we know about the new intruder entering The Bachelor, who makes it to the top 5.

We may already know the final five contestants left vying for Locky's heart, and it seems one of them is an intruder we are yet to meet - Bec Cvilikas.

In case you missed it, the Daily Mail went ahead and kinda ruined the season by sharing a photo of the final five women. Pictured are front-runners Irena Srbinovska and Bella Varelis, as well as recent intruder Kaitlyn Hoppe, Izzy Sharman-Firth and a second intruder, who has now been revealed to be Sydneysider Bec Cvilikas.

Image: Facebook We first heard rumours that Locky's season will have a second intruder from the So Dramatic! podcast, and now we know she'll end up making it quite far in the competition.

So what do we know about her? Not... a lot.

Bec's Instagram is currently on private, but shows us that she's from Sydney. However, her Facebook shows she grew up on the Sunshine Coast.

In earlier promotional material for the season, Bec and Locky can be seen sharing a kiss on their single date, whitewater rafting.

Image: Ten