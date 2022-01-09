'I've found the best minimalist makeup brands so you can do your full face in 10 minutes.'

Lockdown has finally ended (hooray!). And in celebration of this, you deserve some brand new makeup that makes you feel even more confident, excited, and ready to face the world and go back into the office.

Watch: 'I tried the lube makeup trick. And the results kinda surprised me.' Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I am assuming that if you're heading into work, you've given yourself less than 10 minutes to get ready and don’t want too many steps or products. You also might want to use the same products every day to create a natural makeup look.

So, today I will be recommending products from my favourite minimalist makeup brands and my top picks from each of them.

Ilia.

Amanda loves: Fullest Volumising Mascara, $28 and Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm, $28.

If you want volume and curl, look no further than their Fullest Volumising Mascara. This is my favourite mascara for dramatic lashes, and I have already ordered a second.

If you’re not a lipstick person and prefer a nice lip balm with a tint, I love their Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm in shade Lullaby which is a cool pink and Hold Me is a peachy pink.