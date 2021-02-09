6 things the skincare industry doesn’t want you to know.

Look, you don't have to be a beauty aficionado to know that a lot of what we're told about skincare is fluff. It is! It really is. And yes, we all know you can't believe everything you see slapped on the front of products.

However! We also know that skincare is a WONDERFUL thing, and there are some hard, meticulous, science-driven brands out there that can do some pretty amazing stuff for people's confidence. It's not all just BS in nice packaging.

But see, there's a wee problem.

The beauty market is very noisy, overwhelming and riddled with wildly buzzy/trendy/unnecessary stuff. And it can make things awfully confusing for the average dame.

Y'see, someone on TikTok was having a yarn about the skincare industry recently, and since we're very cool and down with the kids these days, we watched it. And it was a little confronting.

Like, we chuckled it off, but we're still thinking about it.

Here it is below:

@cassandrabankson I mean, if the companies aren’t going to tell you, I will. 😊 follow for more #skincare stuffs and the occasional cat. 😸 ♬ original sound - Cassandra Bankson

Pretty crazy, right?

In case you couldn't be arsed watching it, we'll give you the gist of it.

Basically, TikTok user @cassandrabankson (who says she's been an industry expert for over 10 years), had a few things to say about what's going on behind the scenes in the skincare world.

First off, she said that contrary to what you may believe, skincare packaging does not indicate how good a product is.

If that product is heavier and fancier - brands will make you pay more money for them. According to Bankson, the cosmetic standard is for products to be marked up 10x what they're worth.

Yikes.

Next, Bankson claimed that probiotic skincare is a lie (casual), and unless the bacteria is alive, it's not going to have a dramatic effect on your skin's microbiome.