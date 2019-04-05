15 women share the beauty lesson they wish they'd learned much, much earlier.

When it comes to beauty, some lessons can only be learned in retrospect.

Overly-plucked eyebrows, sun safety and blue eyeshadow all sit very firmly in this category.

And while it’s true that the impulsively-cut fringe will grow out and the much-loved eyeliner can be switched out for something less… ‘heavy-handed’, sometimes it’s fun to remember the beauty mishaps we’ve made along the way.

To do so, we asked 15 women to take a walk down memory lane and share the hard-earned beauty lessons they would go back and tell their younger selves.

From lessons in hair care, health and self-love, the responses had us nodding and cringing in solidarity.

Here’s what they said.

“Look after your curls,” Bianca.

Learn how to look after your curls! Put the straightener down! Embrace! The thing with my head of curls….when it’s good it’s amazing! When it’s bad…..its SCARY! It’s taken me 36 years to truly embrace my curls and give them the love and care they deserve.

I damaged my hair so badly from years of straightening. I’m also guilty of product overload! And as I’ve found out in the past few years, all the wrong products adding further damage to my curls – sulphate, parabenes, silicone – NASTY THINGS! I was ‘looking’ after my curly hair as if it were straight!

Now I’m all about hydration, hydration, hydration! The Curly Girl Method has been the game changer for me! By no means is my hair 100 per cent repaired or perfectly styled, but, I now love, embrace and care for my curls as I was always meant to!

'Put the eyeliner down,' Tanya.

Don’t cover up that early 20’s even skin tone with so much foundation and maybe go easier on the eyeliner.