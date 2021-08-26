From clever storage to organised chaos: 21 women share what their bathrooms (really) look like.

Unlike revamping a living room or bedroom with cute home decor, bathrooms can be a little tricky.

Maybe yours desperately needs a full renovation (which costs time and money), or simply lacks the space for your countless beauty products (hello. Hi. That's me). Or maybe you're renting, and you're at the mercy of someone else's design concept from approximately three decades ago (who thought lime green tiles were a good idea?)

We asked our Mamamia community to share a pervy peek into their bathrooms. Here's what they shared.

But first, here's how to make any room look bigger. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Erin

"My boyfriend and I have been absolutely ✨ blessed ✨ with this bright purple bathroom. We figured we could either go one of two ways - attempt to tone it down (hard. Very hard), or just run with it. So yeah - we've gone with the latter and just thrown in some MORE colour! I think the fun, bright shower curtain really pulls it all together and a few simple 'nice' things, like my Missoni hand towel, Aesop Room Spray and Lumira hand wash tie in a little bit of luxury. It's chaotic AF, but I kinda like it."

Image: Supplied.