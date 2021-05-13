From minimal spaces to family havens: 30 women share how they style their living rooms.

After a year of time at home, I've spent countless hours looking to upgrade my living room. My search history currently consists of couches, cushions and the perfect rug that won't cost me an arm and a leg. Anyone else?

While interior design and homewares accounts on Instagram are a great source of inspiration, they tend to make you realise how expensive furniture really is.

I asked the Mamamia community what their living rooms look like, and most had a combination of new purchases, second-hand gems and beloved furniture passed down from family - which makes upgrading my space seem much more achievable.

Here's how 30 women have decked out their living space.

Jessie

"This couch is second-hand, and the coffee table/s are second-hand from Facebook Marketplace. We knew we wanted something marble because it went with the kitchen island and lightened up the room. It’s one of my favourite pieces."

