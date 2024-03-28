'I've been to Bali 7 times. Here are my top kid-friendly (and budget-friendly) recommendations.'

Bali is the most incredible place to holiday with kids.



The locals are pure joy, it's affordable and it's only a short flight from Australia so you can (mostly) avoid jetlag with little ones.



But with so many options for families, it's easy to fall victim to the overpriced tourist traps.



As a former trip planner and a travel lover, I've been lucky enough to visit Bali seven times now — five of those times with my son, who's now 12 — so I've narrowed down the best, kid-friendly things you can see and do to experience the authentic Balinese culture on a budget, but that are still interesting for the entire extended family if you plan to holiday as a group.

So here are my top recommendations:

Uluwatu Temple & Kecak Dance Show.

Perched on the cliff's edge, overlooking the ocean, the Kecak Dance Show at sunset is an unmissable cultural event featuring music, dancing and a romantic love story.

Kirstin with her family at Uluwatu Temple. Image: supplied.