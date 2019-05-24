Three absolutely terrible series finales that rival Game of Thrones.

For five days, people have been unable to contain their disappointment at the Game of Thrones finale.

There’s theories about how it could have been done better, and even a 600,000 strong-petition calling for the final season to be redone.

People. Are. Mad.

But this isn’t the first time a season finale has disappointed fans. In fact there’s been many series before it that have left loyal fans just as annoyed, if not more so.

Pretty Little Liars

Well. You don't know an annoying season finale until you've known Pretty Little Liars.

Imagine dedicating seven years of your life trying to figure out who a person named A is, and then discovering that said person named A is someone who NONE OF US KNOW. Imagine.

For 160 episodes we followed the very dramatic lives of four teenage girls - Spencer, Aria, Hanna and Emily - who began being harassed and threatened by an anonymous person after their friend Alison DiLaurentis went missing.

Seven years later and the show concluded with the revelation that the evil mastermind was Spencer Hasting's long-lost twin sister, Alex Drake.

Yes, that's right. The entire show centred around an evil twin who was known to precisely no one. Not even the characters knew she existed.

Honestly, they may as well have said the past seven years was actually just a dream, because that is how relevant an evil twin is.

Lost