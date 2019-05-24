Or, there's the theory where Daenerys finally gets to the throne, and it's revealed that it was never her plan to sit on it, but to destroy it.

But by far, the best alternate ending is one shared on YouTube on Wednesday by Think Story.

In the 16 minute video, which has now been viewed over one million times, a fan rewrites the last four episodes of the show, fulfilling major character arcs and extending the tension presented by the threat of the Night King.

Here's how Think Story proposes it should have gone down:

While episodes one and two of season eight are the same as the original, the plot starts to change at episode three.

During the Battle of Winterfell, the women and children go to the hall - not the crypts - given that everyone knows that the Night King can raise the dead.

As the Night King and his army appear set to wipe out the north, Jon Snow frees the people of Winterfell, allowing them to escape through the tunnels.

Jon Snow ends up in a face off against the Night King, and just as things aren't looking good for Jon, Bran wargs into Viscerion and breathes fire onto the Night King. Like in the original episode, however, he can withstand dragon fire, and so doesn't die. Jon takes the opportunity to stab the Night King with his dragon glass sword, but it doesn't work. It turns out the Night King is immune to dragon glass. He grabs Jon by the throat, and just in time, Dany arrives with Drogon and knocks the Night King out of the way, freeing Jon.

Jon, Bran and Dany escape, while Rhaegal is overrun and killed.

The survivors are headed to King's Landing, but Bran is stuck in his warg state.

This means that we still have all the major characters coming together, but the Night King is still in play.

At King's Landing, Cersei has to decide whether to let her enemies in, as they try to seek refuge from the threat of the undead. Jaime convinces her to, but Cersei says she'll only allow them to enter King's Landing if Dany bends the knee, publicly.

Dany ultimately agrees, wanting to put her people before herself.

Episode five, then, is the Battle of King's Landing, but the enemy is the Night King, not Dany's forces.

As the Army of the Undead approach, the temperature drops, and the water around Euron's ships starts to freeze. Therefore, the white walkers have access to the port, forcing the living to defend from two fronts. It's not just the white walkers, though. There's Dothraki on undead horses, undead Unsullied soldiers, and undead giants.