A best man started a 'break-up bet' at his best friend's wedding and it did not end well.

Oh. A best man came up with the genius idea to take bets on when the bride and groom will divorce, collecting funds at their wedding. And now he would like to know if he is an “a**hole” after he made the bride cry, despite insisting his “intentions were honourable”.

Right…

Posting to Reddit, the man explained his very clever plan.

“I got the idea to start up a bet and collect a pool from other people attending the wedding. The basic idea is that participants guess a year in which the couple will divorce and put in a certain amount of money (minimum bet $50), and IF they end up divorcing during that year whoever guessed that year wins the whole pot.”

If the couple do remain together and last longer than the latest bet, the bride and groom take the money.

“So that was kind of the twist that I meant to convey to them, that yeah sure it was a real bet, but that if they stayed together they could expect three grand in 2041,” he explained.

So how did he announce this idea to the wedding guests? During his best man speech, of course.

“When I was explaining the bet during my best man speech that was how I was going to end, kind of with a charming/corny line that ‘But we all know none of us are going to be winning the bet, because you two will be together forever, so you can look forward to cashing in in 2041!'”